Poll: Do you think offering reward money increases the chances of solving crimes?

LANCASTER — Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers has had ample funding since its inception 30 years ago, according to president David L. Rineer. Funding from local organizations gave the program the ability to operate and pay out rewards for crime tips.

But one of the program’s main benefactors, the Kiwanis Club, dissolved in 2011. And other sources of revenue have also dried up.

As a result, the program is in need of funding. So, for the first time, Crime Stoppers is seeking donations from the public to keep going.

Crime Stoppers has a toll free number, (800) 322-1913. Calls go to dispatchers at Lancaster County-Wide Communications. Tipsters can also anonymously text information by sending LANCS plus a message to 847411.

The information is forwarded to investigators. If a tip proves useful and a reward is authorized, the cash is given out via a third-party system, so the tipster isn’t identified. Rewards usually fall between $250 and $500. The maximum reward is $1,000.

On average, the tipline gets 30 to 40 calls a month, according to Rineer.

