Second warning issued on LayZ Board hoverboard; four others recalled

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After a second house fire resulting in substantial property damage, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging consumers to stop using LayZ Board self-balancing scooters (known as hoverboards) immediately. CPSC has evidence that LayZ Board was the brand of hoverboard involved in the fire on October 23, 2017, in Manchester Township, Pennsylvania, which destroyed one town home and damaged four others.

In May 2017, CPSC issued its first warning about LayZ Board hoverboards, following a fatal house fire on March 10, 2017, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, which took the lives of two young girls.

These hoverboards were manufactured in Shenzhen, China, and more than 3,000 units were imported into the United States.

Due to the fire hazard posed to consumers of all ages by these hoverboards, CPSC is urging the public to stop charging and stop using their LayZ Board. Consumers who choose to dispose of their hoverboards should take them to a local recycling center for safe handling of the lithium-ion battery. CPSC is also asking the public to share this warning with friends and family so that no one else is injured by these hoverboards.

The LayZ Board is a two-wheeled, battery-powered, self-balancing scooter that has a pivoting platform intended for the rider’s feet and does not have a handlebar. The name LayZ Board is printed on the front of the product.

Hoverboard recalls can be seen below:

Tech Drift hoverboard

This recall involves Tech Drift self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards. Hoverboards have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs. The hoverboards were sold in black and white.

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled scooters/hoverboards and contact Tech Drift for instructions on returning their hoverboard for a free UL2272-certified replacement unit.

Sold at: Online at http://www.techdrift.com and http://www.amazon.com from December 2015 through April 2016 for between $400 and $500.

iLive hoverboard

This recall involves iLive self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards, with model numbers GSB56BC, GSB56RC, GSB65BUC, GSB56WC and GSB56GDC. The model number is printed on the bottom of the unit. The hoverboards have two wheels, one at either end of a platform, and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs. “iLive” is printed in the center of the hoverboard’s top surface as well as underneath the top deck, facing the ground. The hoverboards were sold in black, red, white, blue and gold. Some units were sold with a black carrying case.

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the hoverboards smoking, catching fire and/or exploding. The firm has received one report of the battery pack overheating and smoking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold at: Ace Hardware and hh gregg stores nationwide, Heartland America catalogs and online at AceHardware.com and hhgregg.com from April 2016 through March 2017 for between $170 and $200.

iHoverspeed self-balancing scooter/hoverboard

This recall involves all iHoverspeed self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards. The hoverboards have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs. The hoverboards were sold in black, blue, red and white and have “iHoverspeed” printed on the front.

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled self-balancing scooters/hoverboards and contact Simplified Wireless to return their unit to receive a free UL2272-certified replacement unit.

Sold at: Amazon.com, iHoverspeed.com and other online retailers from November 2015 to December 2015 for between $290 and $330.

Drone Nerds Self-balancing scooters/hoverboards

This recall involves certain Drone Nerds self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards . The hoverboards have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs. They were sold in a variety of colors.

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hoverboards and contact Drone Nerds to return the unit to receive a full refund or store credit.

Sold at: Drone Nerds store in Aventura, Florida and online at http://www.dronenerds.com from November 2015 through March 2016 for about $300.

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at http://www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC’s free e-mail newsletters.