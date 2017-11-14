× Stewartstown man sought for alleged failure to register as a sex offender

STEWARTSTOWN, York County — Police are searching for a suspect accused of failure to comply with sex offender registration regulations.

York County Southern Regional Police say Andrew Steven Leavitt, 32, of the first block of Church Street, Stewartstown, is required to register as a sex offender after committing 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child in the state of Wisconsin.

Leavitt is described as a white male with blue eyes and brown hair. He is approximately six feet tall and 185 pounds and has a surgical scar on his left knee. He reportedly has ties to Maryland and Wisconsin, police say.

Anyone with information on Leavitt or his whereabouts is asked to contact Southern Regional Police at (717) 235-3944 or (717) 840-2971.