Terre Hill to serve up to a decade in prison for severely beating woman in 2016

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Terre Hill man is set to serve up to a decade in prison for severely beating a woman last year.

Zackery Zerbe, 27, was sentenced to serve 3 1/3-to-10-years in prison after being convicted of aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats in August.

At trial, Assistant District Attorney Susan Ellison presented evidence that Zerbe repeatedly punched and strangled the woman in November of 2016.

Judge Howard Knisely noted the trial testimony of Dr. Harry Kintzi, who testified that the strangulation caused a “near-death” experience before ordering the sentence.

Zerbe said that he wished he would have “handled things differently” and wants to make changes in his life.