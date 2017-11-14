× Update: Missing man in Lebanon County found deceased

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police say 28-year-old Jeffrey Wilson was found deceased. State Police add that there are no suspicious circumstances at this time.

ORIGINAL: Police are searching for a missing man.

Jeffrey Wilson, 28, went missing after an apparent crash.

On November 13 somewhere in between midnight and 2:30 a.m., Wilson’s vehicle was found in the 100 block of Sunrise Drive in Bethel Township.

The vehicle was found to have damage on the front end and was parked approximately a half a mile from where the vehicle was involved in a crash.

A search of the area and investigation revealed that Wilson left the scene of the crash in a disoriented state of mind and was last seen walking onto Interstate 78 in the area of mile marker six.

Wilson crossed onto the center median around 2:20 a.m. and was covered in mud.

Wilson’s phone has been turned off and he has not been in contact with any family or friends since 11:00 p.m. on November 12.

Anyone who has any information that can lead to Wilson’s whereabouts are asked to contact PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194.