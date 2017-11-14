York County celebrates retirement of K9 Lieutenant Lou

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The York County Sheriff's Office sends its first K9 officer into retirement with a grand celebration.

Lieutenant Lou officially retired in October, but Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office held a changing of the guard ceremony to honor Lou's work and to celebrate his retirement.

The bloodhound was the first K9 to join the Sheriff's Office as part of the Child Abduction Response Effort and he's worked more than 150 cases, including the search for convicted cop killer Eric Frein.

Lou will now live with his handler, Sgt. Samuel Shipley, who says retirement will be relaxing for the hound.

"He'll just enjoy a day at home, occasionally come into the office," said Shipley, adding that the sheriff says the bloodhound is always welcome around the office. "We have a small farm in West Virginia, so he'll go down there and hang out. We want to give him good quality of life in retirement, like we all want."

Lou will be 10 years old in January. His position is now filled by K9 Detective Prince, also a bloodhound.