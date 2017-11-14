× York County Food Bank to collect turkeys on November 16

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York County Food Bank will be collecting turkeys for Thanksgiving this week.

On Thursday, November 16 beginning at 5 a.m., you are welcome to drop off a frozen turkey at the food bank, located at 254 W. Princess Street.

FOX43’s Chris Garrett will be doing live reports during FOX43 Morning News during the turkey collection.

For more information, you can visit the York County Food Bank’s website here.