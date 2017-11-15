16-year-old juvenile arrested for criminal homicide in shooting death of Jimmy Avila-Velez

YORK — A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for criminal homicide Wednesday in relation to the November 10 shooting death of Jimmy Avila-Velez.

Yonti Ritter was taken into custody without incident.

Avila-Velez, 26, was shot in the neck and torso just after 8:30 p.m. Friday night while walking in the 500 block of West Newton Avenue.

York City Police say detectives are still investigating several other persons that were with Ritter at the time of the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department Detective Division at 717-849-2219 or 717-846-1234. Anonymous tips can be sent via text to “Yorktip” at tip411 (847411).