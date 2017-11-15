× 2 people charged after heroin, fentanyl residue found near infant child during search warrant

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — In early September, members of the Elizabethtown Police Department served a search warrant at an apartment in the borough relating to a drug delivery resulting in death investigation.

The execution of that warrant led to a felony drug delivery resulting in death charge for 21-year-old Tyler Bobola.

Now, Bobola, who is currently incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison, faces additional charges stemming from that same search.

The Elizabethtown resident is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Elizabethtown Police, a woman, identified as 24-year-old Braedan Fountain, and an infant child were located inside the apartment as well.

Fountain is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

The affidavit states that a large grocery bag containing hundreds of bags used in packaging heroin, as well as both stamped and unstamped plastic baggies and wax paper, was found near a bed where the infant child was laying. Some of the bags appeared to be used while others appeared to be fresh bags that were bundled and ready to be used for sale, the affidavit adds.

Other items seized included 15 blue wax bundles of suspected heroin with a white substance inside, a digital scale and eight cellular devices.

Pennsylvania State Police Labs analysis confirmed that the white suspected heroin substance was not heroin, but a presence of heroin and fentanyl residue was confirmed in the packaging material near the bed, the affidavit says.

Lancaster County Children and Youth Social Service Agency advised that the infant child had been born addicted to opiates. Both Bobola and Fountain admitted to the heroin usage before and after the pregnancy.