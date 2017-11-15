× Baltimore homicide detective taken to hospital after being shot in head

BALTIMORE — A member of the Baltimore Police Department was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being shot in the head.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. in West Baltimore.

One of our officers was shot this evening. Please say an extra prayer for the officer and the officer’s family. We’ll update soon. Thank you. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) November 15, 2017

At a press conference Wednesday night, Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis identified the officer as an 18-year veteran homicide detective. Davis added that the detective was conducting a follow-up investigation into a previous homicide.

“While he was conducting his follow-up investigation, he observed a man engaged in suspicious behaviors,” Davis said. “Our 18-year homicide veteran approached this man, engaged him in conversation and at some point in time thereafter, our 18-year veteran homicide detective was shot in the head.”

The detective was transported to University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center where he is on full life support in the intensive care unit, according to Dr. Thomas Scalea, the trauma center’s physician-in-chief.

“He is really, really, really sick,” Dr. Scalea said. “We are doing everything we can to keep him stabilized and to take care of the injury to his brain.”