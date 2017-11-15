Cool and sunny with overnight showers

STAYING COOL, BUT MOSTLY SUNNY: Skies remain partly to mostly sunny throughout the majority of the daylight hours. Dew points are in the 20s and 30s with a light wind, so bring out the chap stick today for sure! Winds remain light as highs reach the upper 40s with a few 50s across the area.

INCREASING CLOUDS, OVERNIGHT SHOWERS: Clouds begin to increase especially after sunset ahead of our next rain maker. Showers begin late tonight into the early morning hours of Thursday. We don’t see much accumulation, but everyone sees light rain that ends during the middle of the morning rush, west-to-east.

HEADING TOWARDS THE WEEKEND: Thursday is partly sunny as showers end with a very cold start on Friday. High temperatures hover around the 50-degree mark through Saturday, with another cold front bringing rain later into Saturday. Temperatures drop into the low 40s for Sunday and Monday with the chance of flurries for Sunday. We’re in the 20s to start off the work week Monday morning as temperatures slowly rebound, but stay below average, to begin next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long