× Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott withdraws appeal; will serve entire 6-game suspension

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has withdrawn his appeal, and will serve the entire six-game suspension issued by the National Football League, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Big news: #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is withdrawing his appeal, his agents Rocky Arceneaux and Frank Salzano tell me. Elliott will serve his full 6-game suspension. The statement: pic.twitter.com/BV3jPyX4ap — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2017

The NFL announced Elliott’s suspension, for the alleged domestic abuse of a former girlfriend, prior to the start of the season. The appeals process lasted for several weeks, allowing Elliott to play in the Cowboys’ first eight games.

Elliott has already served one game of the suspension, after sitting for last week’s 27-7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He will miss Sunday’s crucial matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles and four other games.

He is eligible to return in Week 16, when the Dallas Cowboys host the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 24.

The Cowboys’ second game against the Philadelphia Eagles is set for the following week, on Dec. 31, in the final week of the regular season.

Dallas is 5-4 and in second place in the NFC East behind the Eagles (8-1).