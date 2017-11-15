Dauphin County launches “Safe Sleep” campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Dauphin County leaders along with local hospitals will launch the "safe sleep" campaign on Wednesday morning in an effort to prevent infant deaths and injuries.

The initiative will help educate parents, caregivers, and the public about the safe way to put infants to bed to lower the chance of suffocation and SIDS.

Experts from Penn State's College of Medicine will be on hand for demonstrations.

The event starts at 10 a.m. in the Dauphin County Administration Building on S. 2nd Street in Harrisburg.