GIANT recalls frozen sweet corn due to potential Listeria contamination

CARLISLE — GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN’S Food Markets announced it GIANT/MARTIN’S Brand Frozen Whole Kernal Sweet Corn due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the company announced Wednesday.

The following product is included in the recall:

GIANT/MARTIN’S Brand Frozen Whole Kernel Sweet Corn, 16 oz., UPC 68826700676 with a Best By Date of Oct-2019

GIANT/MARTIN’S has received no reports of illnesses to date. Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease. Healthy people rarely contract listeriosis, but the illness can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea.

Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, such as infants, the elderly and persons with HIV infection or undergoing chemotherapy.

Customers who have purchased this product should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund, the company says.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Bonduelle at 1-877-990-2662. In addition customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.