Harrisburg University of Science and Technology wants to build Harrisburg’s tallest building

HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg University of Science and Technology wants to build what would be the tallest building in Harrisburg in 2021, the school confirmed Wednesday.

A spokesperson at the school said the planned mixed-use tower could be 36 stories tall and could cost from $130 million to $150 million. The university will issue a request for proposals from development teams Thursday.

It will then select finalists by Feb. 23, 2018, and make its final decision on a plan by April 10, a school spokesperson said.

The goal is to have a final agreement in place with a development team by the end of June. If everything goes according to plan, construction would begin by the summer of 2019, and take about two years to complete.

The mixed-use tower would create about 100 new full-time positions for the university, the school said. A proposed boutique hotel and restaurant would add more jobs.

The addition of more than 300 students living in the downtown area would also have a positive impact on the local economy, the school said. The new tower would include at least 300 beds for students.

The university has an agreement in place to buy connected parcels at 222 Chestnut St., along with 24, 26, and 28 S. Third St., for the proposed building.