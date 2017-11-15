× Man wanted in Texas for sexual assault of child arrested in York

YORK — A 23-year-old man wanted in Texas for sexual assault of a child was arrested in York Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Edgardo Portillo-Esrada was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in the 400 block of South Belvidere Street without incident.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, an arrest warrant was obtained by the El Paso Police Department on September 21. Information was later developed that Portillo-Esrada may be in York.

“The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of close cooperation with state and local police officers, especially when investigating offenders who use jurisdictional boundaries to avoid the justice system,” U.S. Marshal Pane said. “It is my sincere hope that the victim finds some measure of comfort knowing the alleged offender will face justice.”

Portillo-Esrada was turned over to local authorities and awaits extradition to Texas.