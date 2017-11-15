Members 1st FCU donates turkeys to area food bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, PA. - Members 1st Federal Credit Union is giving back to local organizations just in time for the holiday season. The credit union donated 200 turkeys and $2,500 to the York County Food Bank. The donations are part of the credit union's "Giving Thanks While Giving Back" campaign. The executive director of the food bank says the facility is grateful for the donation.

"For us, during the holiday times, we want to give people extra hope and that hope is through a holiday meal," said Jennifer Brillhart, Executive Director of the York County Food Bank.

Members 1st is also donating food to Caring Cupboard in Palmyra, Lebanon County; New Hope Ministries in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County; the Central PA Food Bank in Harrisburg and the Water Street Rescue Mission in Lancaster.