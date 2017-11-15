Members 1st FCU gives back just in time for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Members 1st FCU is giving back to local organizations just in time for the holiday season.

On Wednesday, the credit union donated 200 turkeys and $2,500 to the York County Food Bank in York City. The donations are part of the “Giving Thanks While Giving Back” campaign.

"For us during the holiday time you feel like we want to give people extra hope and that hope is through a holiday meal and we feel that everyone deserves (that)," Jennifer Brillhart, executive director of the York County Food Bank, said.

Members 1st FCU has also donated to Caring Cupboard in Palmyra, New Hope Ministries in Mechanicsburg and Central PA Food Bank in Harrisburg.

It will be donating to the Water Street Rescue Mission in Lancaster at 2 p.m. Thursday.