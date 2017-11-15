Missing: 17-year-old female last seen in Lebanon

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who went missing November 4 in Lebanon.

Rebecca Lynn Weiss is described to be approximately 5′ 3″ tall and weighs 120 pounds, North Cornwall Township Police state.

Weiss was last seen wearing black yoga type pants with a white Chicago Bulls jersey and white sneakers. She has blue eyes and red dyed hair which was put up in two pig tails, police add.

Police say it is believed she may have traveled to Berks County.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact North Cornwall Township Police at 717-274-0464 or 717-272-2054.