Organizations, businesses anticipate The Extraordinary Give in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Businesses and nonprofits in Lancaster County are getting excited about Friday’s Extraordinary Give.

It's 24 hours where people and businesses from all over donate to nonprofit organizations in the region which serve Lancaster County.

“Last year, we raised $7.1 million through Extraordinary Give. That’s about $300,000 an hour," said Sam Bressi, CEO of the Lancaster Foundation.

The Extraordinary Give is Central Pennsylvania's largest day of giving. It starts at 12 a.m. Friday and ends at midnight - with the goal of raising money for nonprofits benefiting Lancaster County. Hundreds partner with the Lancaster Foundation to raise money for their organization.

“This year, we have 464 organizations - all of those organizations are serving Lancaster County, but they’re regional, they’re national… they’re everywhere, and they do everything," added Bressi.

Like the Lancaster County Conservancy. Donations to the Conservancy benefit Central Pennsylvania’s beautiful scenery.

“When you give through the Extraordinary Gift to the Lancaster County Conservancy, what you’re doing is giving to save woods and water. So what you’re doing is you’re joining us in support of our mission to save the natural lands in the community," said Amy Henriquez, Director of Development for the Lancaster County Conservancy.

It's also a giant celebration for the Lancaster County community. Many organizations, like the Lancaster Conservancy, host parties the day of the give. The Conservancy's slated from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Restaurants and bars take part too having special deals and promoting the day - like Buzz in Downtown Lancaster.

“We’re using our persona in the community to drive people out to A. Go out. It’s a wonderful celebration and go out to any restaurant or bar in town. It’s a really great vibe, and B. To log onto ExtraGive.Org and give something to the organization of your choice," said Michael Sirianni, owner of Buzz.

Officials with the Lancaster Foundation encourage you to share word of The Extraordinary Give on social media as Bressi has set an ambitious goal.

“Our goal is really to grow the pie, to invite people to participate in giving, to give back, to find the joy in giving, and you know, $8 million wouldn’t be a bad day," he said.

You can celebrate the occasion in downtown Lancaster; many organizations have events planned. For information on how to give, visit ExtraGive.org.