Penbrook man accused of making series of fake iPhone sales

PENBROOK BOROUGH, Dauphin County — An 18-year-old Penbrook man is facing charges of robbery and theft after police say he scammed would-be customers out of cash or property in a series of fraudulent iPhone sales.

According to Penbrook Borough police, Muhammad House, of the 2400 block of Herr Street, posed as a would-be seller or purchaser of the expensive iPhones, then fled with the victims’ money or phones without completing the transactions.

In one instance, police say, House assaulted his victim.

House was arrested Monday and was arraigned Tuesday morning. He is charged with one count of robbery, two counts of theft, and one count of attempted theft, police say. House is free after posting bail.

The investigation is ongoing, police say. They believe there could be additional victims that have not yet filed a police report. If anyone else is a victim of a similar crime in the Penbrook area, they are asked to contact Penbrook police at (717) 558-6900.