Penn State’s Mike Gesicki is one of 8 semifinalists for the John Mackey Award

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki is one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, which is given annuallly to the most outstanding tight end in college football, the Nittany Lions announced Tuesday.

Named for NFL Hall of Famer John Mackey, who is considered to be one of the best ever to play the position, the award will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 6 and presented to the winner at the Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The finalists for the award will be announced on Monday, Nov. 20.

Gesicki, a 6-6, 249-pound senior, has a team-high 42 catches for 419 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has caught at least one pass in 24 straight games, and 22 of his 42 receptions have produced first downs.

The New Jersey native’s 114 catches are a team record for tight ends, and his career total of 1,337 yards is closing in on the team mark for yardage at his position as well. Last year, Gesicki’s 48 catches set a school record for catches in a season by a tight end, and his 679 yards set the school mark for yardage in a season by a tight end.

The Nittany Lions host Nebraska Saturday at 4 p.m. on FS1 for Senior Day presented by the Penn State Alumni Association and the annual Penn State Stripe Out.