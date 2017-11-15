Police seek suspect accused of trying to steal trailer registration, threatening victim

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — East Earl Township police are searching for a male suspect accused of attempting to steal a trailer registration sticker and threatening physical violence toward a victim who confronted him.

The incident happened Tuesday at 4:20 p.m. on the 1500 block of Center Church Road, police say. The suspect, a white male between 40 and 50 years old, was allegedly attempting to steal the registration when the victim interrupted him. The victim recorded video of the suspect, who allegedly threatened him. The suspect then left in a blue Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck that was towing a red trailer loaded with scrap metal. The truck had dark, tinted front windows, a “Softail” front license plate and may have been riding on aftermarket wheels, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact East Earl Township police at (717) 355-5302.