Charles Manson, the cult leader whose followers committed heinous murders that shocked the nation almost a half century ago, has been hospitalized, the Los Angeles Times and TMZ reported Wednesday.

Citing medical privacy rules, Luis Patino at California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told CNN his office “cannot confirm or deny this information” when asked about Manson’s hospitalization.

Manson is 83.

Developing story – more to come