Rutter’s announces opening of its 69th store, in St. Thomas, Franklin County

YORK — Rutter’s opened its 69th store in St. Thomas, Franklin County today, the company announced.

Located on 4498 Lincoln Way West, it’s the fifth Rutter’s store to open in Franklin County, according to Rutter’s.

This location is 7,523 square feet and has 12 auto fueling stations and three dedicated high-speed truck diesel bays. It features their award-winning food, including handcrafted beverages, seafood, pastrami, bacon-wrapped cheddar dogs, pizza, chicken pot pie, ultimate burgers, and the famous Route 30 Burger.

Additionally, there will be a dining area with room to seat 30 guests and free Wi-Fi, the company said.

The new store will employ 50 team members, and be open 24 hours a day.

“We are excited to continue our growth, and look forward to delivering a strong customer experience to our new customers throughout the St. Thomas community,” said Derek Gaskins, Rutter’s Chief Customer Officer.

There will be a Grand Opening event on Friday, December 15th from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm.