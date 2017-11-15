× Saquon Barkely is among 15 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Award

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is among the 15 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Award, which is given annually to the National Player of the Year, the university announced Wednesday.

Penn State has two Walter Camp winners in running back John Cappelletti, who won the award in 1973, and tailback Larry Johnson, who claimed the honor in 2002.

Barkley is second in FBS in all-purpose yards per game with a 184.60 average. He scored at least one touchdown in 15 consecutive games from Oct., 29, 2016 until Oct. 28, 2017, which broke Curtis Enis’ school record of 14-straight games with a score over the 1996 and 1997 seasons.

Barkley is 34th in FBS in rushing yards per game (89.9) and 13th in scoring (9.6 ppg). He is one of 11 players in FBS this season with two or more kickoff return touchdowns, which ties the school record held by Chuck Peters (1940), Curt Warner (1980) and Derrick Williams (2008).

Barkley is just the first player in Penn State history and fourth in Big Ten history to total 3,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a career. He has claimed five Big Ten Player of the Week awards this season, and has nine conference honors in his career.

The No. 10-ranked Nittany Lions host Nebraska Saturday at 4 p.m. on FS1 for Senior Day presented by the Penn State Alumni Association and the annual Penn State Stripe Out.