Showers exit very early Thursday leaving breezy conditions and partly sunny skies

FEW SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

Thick clouds hold temperatures steady in the 40s this evening. A few showers possible after 10pm. Most of the showers hold off until after midnight but exit the area very early in the morning. Not expecting much accumulation of rain. Damp roads for the end of the morning drive time possible with lows around 40 degrees. Winds pick up out of the northwest 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Temperatures warm quickly and early, to the lower 50s, before falling as chillier air pours into the area. Calmer and clearing conditions overnight into Friday allows for a colder morning in the 20s and lower 30s. Brighter skies ends our week and once again readings are flirting with 50 degrees. Heading into the weekend a stronger frontal system races across the area bringing a change to temperatures.

WEEKEND CHANGES

Latest model runs are backing off on the shower activity and pushing the arrival time a bit later too. You’ll need to keep the umbrella handy if you plan on being outside Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Despite the clouds and showers, temperatures still climb to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds are breezy and continue to pick up Sunday. Clouds are persistent through the day and Lake Effect snow showers and flurries are possible too. Layer up it’s colder in the lower 40s by the second half of the weekend.

THANKSGIVING WEEK IS CHILLY

We need extra layers heading into a busy week ahead of the holiday. Expect upper 30s and lower 40s Monday, with wind chills even colder due to the breeze. It is dry but we’ll be dealing quite a bit of cloud cover. More sunshine for Tuesday, before the next system arrives in time, for one of the busiest travel days of the year. It is milder in the lower 50s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist