Texas truck driver will serve 3-6 years for striking and killing another trucker on I-81 in January

CARLISLE — A Texas truck driver received a 3- to 6-year prison term after striking a killing a fellow truck driver on Interstate 81 on Jan. 13, court documents say.

Alan Kegel, 57, pleaded no contest to a homicide by vehicle charge in September. He was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Cumberland County Court.

Kegel told police he “may have fallen asleep” before he side-swiped another truck near the Mechanicsburg Exit of I-81 in Silver Spring Township. The driver of the other truck, Zivko Lakic, 24, of New York, was standing off the roadway beside his vehicle when he was struck and killed.

According to a police account of the incident, Kegel said he pulled over further up the interstate to check on his truck, but continued to a truck stop, where he pulled off to report the incident before going to sleep.

Kegel denied knowing he struck a person, police say.