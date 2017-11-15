× Want to be a part of Lancaster County’s Extraordinary Give on Friday? Here’s how

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Extraordinary Give, Lancaster County’s 24-hour blitz to raise money for local non-profit and charitable organizations, will be held Friday from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Now in its fifth year, the event has raised more than $22.5 million for more than 500 organizations in Lancaster County. Last year, the event raised a total of $7.1 million from more than 21,000 individual donors. The top recipient was the Water Street Rescue Mission, which received $294,175, according to LancasterOnline.

During the day of the Give, organizations and businesses across Lancaster County hold special events in an attempt to encourage donors to dig deep. The Extraordinary Give’s home base in the Lancaster Mariott & Convention Center will feature music, food, live music and other entertainment.

The event culminates with a special ceremony announcing the total amount of money raised and an interactive light show at Lancaster’s iconic Greist Building.

Anyone with a credit card and Internet access can participate. When the event kicks off, one minute past midnight on Friday morning, The Extraordinary Give’s official website goes live with a list of approved organizations that you can donate to. All organizations participating in the Extraordinary Give serve residents of Lancaster County, are registered as 501(c)(3) with the Bureau of Charitable Organizations and have a current audit or independent financial review.

The list of eligible organizations is located on the website’s leaderboard, which tracks the total amount of money raised throughout the day.

The minimum donation amount is $25, according to the website’s Rules/FAQ page. All donations must be made online. MasterCard, Visa, Discover and American Express donations will be accepted. Credit card transactions are secure and backed by a PCI Level 1 secure service provider certification, according to the official website.

All donations are tax deductible. Donors will receive a receipt via email immediately following their donation.