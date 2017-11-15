× Want to buy all the gifts from ‘The 12 Days of Christmas?’ It’ll cost you $34,558.65 this year

The cost of a partridge in a pear tree and the various other “12 Days of Christmas” gifts is largely unchanged from last year, according to the PNC Christmas Price Index.

The price tag to purchase all the gifts from the classic holiday song this year is $34,558.65, an increase of 0.6 percent from 2016. Those numbers from from the PNC Financial Services Group, which has charted the cost for the last 34 years.

“The U.S. economy is growing at a sustainable pace, fueled by higher consumer confidence, low unemployment, modest wage gains, and low interest rates,” said Thomas P. Melcher, chief investment officer for PNC Asset Management Group. “However, The PNC Christmas Price Index rose at slow steady pace of 0.6 percent in 2017, as companies appear hesitant to pass through price increases to the consumer.”

THE COST OF CHRISTMAS PRESENT

The cost of each item was revealed Wednesday on PNC’s interactive website, which teaches consumers about the index and features a historical comparison of index data. Of the 12 items measured by the index, nine remained the same price as last year. This year’s insights include:

A Partridge in a Pear Tree: The overall price for this top-of-list item increased 4.7 percent, but not because of the Partridge. The pear tree increased 5.2 percent, from $189.99 to $199.95 due to increased cost of living for workers and the limited supply of larger, more mature trees.

The overall price for this top-of-list item increased 4.7 percent, but not because of the Partridge. The pear tree increased 5.2 percent, from $189.99 to $199.95 due to increased cost of living for workers and the limited supply of larger, more mature trees. Gold Rings: The largest growth rate in this year’s index was the cost of Five Gold Rings, which jumped 10 percent due to increased demand and popularity. Prices had remained steady at $750 during the last five years.

The largest growth rate in this year’s index was the cost of Five Gold Rings, which jumped 10 percent due to increased demand and popularity. Prices had remained steady at $750 during the last five years. Lords-a-Leaping: Despite wages rising modestly and a tight job market, only the Lords-a-Leaping saw an increase, as prices jumped two percent to $5,618.90 after two years of stagnant growth.

Here’s what all the items will cost: