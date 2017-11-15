× York man, claiming he was being chased by clown, faces trespassing, drug possession charges

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, York County — A York man who claimed that he was being chased through the woods by a person in a clown costume is facing drug possession, defiant trespass and other related charges after his arrest Sunday afternoon, according to Hellam Township police.

Thomas Christopher Sniffin, 20, of the 600 block of York Street, was charged after police were called to a Hellam Township home on the 6700 block of River Road by a resident that said Sniffin was knocking on the door. The resident told police that Sniffin claimed he was being chased, and appeared to be under the influence of something.

When police questioned Sniffin, he claimed he did not have ID on him and identified himself as “Ryan Zorbauh.” He also gave police an incorrect date of birth. He later admitted to providing false identification when police ran the information he provided through a database, and the search produced nothing, police say.

Police then searched Sniffin, and allegedly found a black scale and several small wax paper bags, packaged in a bundle with a rubber band, police say. The scale had white powder and green leafy pieces on it, charging documents say.

Sniffin also allegedly had two pills — one Oxycodone, and one Alprazolam — in his pockets, according to police.

Sniffin told police that on the previous night, he attended a party at a friend’s home and later fell asleep. The friend told him he had to leave, Sniffin said, and he had been walking ever since.

“He claimed he was in the woods and a person in a clown costume chased him through the woods and that is when he went to the complainant’s house and began knocking on the door,” the arresting officer said in charging documents.

In addition to the drug possession and defiant trespass, Sniffin is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, and providing false identification to law enforcement, police say.

The arrest affidavit does not say whether police ever found the clown.