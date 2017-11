× Baltimore Police warn of fake GoFundMe pages for fallen homicide detective

Baltimore Police are warning the public of fake GoFundMe pages that were created following the death of 43-year-old homicide detective Sean Suiter.

Detective Suiter, an 18-year veteran, suffered a gunshot wound to the head Wednesday night during a follow-up investigation into a 2016 homicide that occurred in West Baltimore.

He was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon.

Sadly, there are people who capitalize off of tragedy. The Suiter family HAS NOT set up a Go Fund Me page. Any pages that are purportedly for Det. Suiter are fake. Thank you all for your continued prayers and support. Confirmed w/ family. @BaltimorePolice — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) November 17, 2017