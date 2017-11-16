× Brighter skies and calmer winds for Friday

SUNSHINE FOR FRIDAY

The breeze sticks around through evening. However, the clouds fade and temperatures fall out of the 40s slowly to the 30s overnight. A much brighter day to end the week Friday. High pressure provides lot’s of blue sky and calmer winds. Highs range from the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Heading into the weekend, our next, much stronger system, races in Saturday.

BREEZY WEEKEND

Showers are likely for the start of the weekend. A break early is possible but keep the umbrella with you because showers are around for the afternoon and evening. As the moisture tails off, there could be a brief period of wintry mix after midnight. Colder air spills in and the breeze strengthens for Sunday. The warmest temperatures are just after midnight, slowly falling through the day, so by afternoon, it is feeling like the 30s with the wind chill factor. A few lake effect flurries can’t be ruled out either.

QUIET FOR THE HOLIDAY WEEK

The breezy conditions for Monday and only adds to the cold feel. Wind chill values in the morning are in the teens and 20s. During the afternoon, with readings only in the lower 40s, it will feel more like the 30s. Clouds mix with sunshine through the day. More sunshine bursts for Tuesday and temperatures get a boost to the lower 50s. A system rolls through early Wednesday with very little moisture but may spit out a shower or flurry. Highs fall back to the 40s for the busiest travel day of the year. Thanksgiving Day is dry as of now. It’s a cool day in the 40s too. And, finally high pressure overhead helps relax the winds.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist