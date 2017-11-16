× Bucks County women accused of conspiring to hack into community college computer system to change grades

BUCKS COUNTY — Two Bucks County women are facing charges after police say they hatched a plot to use the personal information of a faculty member at Bucks County Community College to access the school’s computer and change grades.

According to Newtown Township Police, officials at Bucks County Community College reported the alleged crime on July 27, saying someone had gained unauthorized access to the school’s computer network by using a faculty members credentials. The suspect then made changes to the grades of several students.

An investigation led police to Alesisha Morosco, 30, of New Hope. Police determined that Morosco used the faculty member’s personal information to access the network and change several grades, including her own.

Further investigation led police to Kelly Marryott, 37, of Yardley, who allegedly retrieved the faculty member’s information through the course of her employment at a medical office. Yardley allegedly gave the information to Morosco, who used it to access the school’s computers.

Morosco and Marryott are charged with unlawful use of a computer/criminal conspiracy, computer trespass/criminal conspiracy, and identity theft/criminal conspiracy.

Both were arraigned and released on $40,000 bail, police say.