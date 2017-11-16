× CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health to hold free event on impact of early childhood hunger

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The Children’s Health Speaker series presented by CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health will continue Thursday, November 16.

Today’s presentation will be on “The Lasting Impact of Early Childhood Hunger” and will be a lecture given by Dr. Anna Johnson, an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at Georgetown University.

The event is a free, public event for families and community leaders.

Those in attendance can learn about the lasting and far reaching impact of childhood hunger.

Hunger Free in Lancaster County reports that nearly 16% of children in the county regularly experience hunger or worry where their next meal will come from.

According to Dr. Johnson’s study, children who are 9-months-old and experience food insecurity are more likely to have lower reading and math skills in kindergarten than similar low income 9-month-olds who didn’t experience food insecurity.

For more information on the presentation, you can visit the CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health website here.