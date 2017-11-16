× Cumberland County Commissioners, rabbittransit announce new shuttle service for veterans

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Cumberland County veterans seeking care at the VA Medical Center in Lebanon now have a new way to get there.

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners and its Veterans Affairs Office is partnering with rabbittransit to provide a new Veterans Shuttle service that will transport Cumberland County veterans to the VA Center.

The service was announced at a ceremony at the county’s Veterans Community Based Outreach Clinic, 5070 Ritter Road, Mechanicsburg.

“We are extremely pleased we can offer this transportation option for our County Veterans,” said Vince DiFilippo, chairman of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, in a press release. “Our Veterans and their families have given so much for each of us. Through this partnership with rabbittransit, we are able to give back a little bit.”

The new service is offered at no charge for Cumberland County Veterans. Those interested in participating in the program must complete an application to determine which transportation services they are qualified to receive. Based on these qualifications, some Veterans may receive door-to-door transportation.

The shuttle will depart the Camp Hill clinic, 25 North 32nd Street, at 7 a.m. and arrive at the VA Medical Center in Lebanon at 8:45 a.m. The shuttle will then depart the Medical Center at 12:30 p.m., arriving back in Camp Hill at 2:15 p.m.

The shuttle operates Monday – Friday. Reservations must be made by noon the day before transportation is needed (Friday for Monday appointments).

Escorts are allowed to travel with the Veteran and all shuttle vehicles are ADA accessible.

For more information on the new service and to submit an application, contact rabbittransit at www.rabbittransit.org.