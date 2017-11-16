× Elderly woman falls victim to distraction theft in Franklin County; police seek suspect

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– An elderly woman fell victim to a distraction theftafter a woman tricked her into believing she was selling salmon and deer meat while gaining access to her home.

On November 9 around 11:00 a.m., police responded to the 8200 block of Upper Strasburg Road for a reported theft.

Police learned that an elderly woman answered the door of her home to find a Hispanic female offering deer meat and salmon for sale.

The victim invited the woman inside her home, and when the victim turned away, the suspect is believed to have stolen the victim’s wallet before leaving the home.

The suspect is described as a thin, Hispanic woman with brown hair, brown eyes and had acne on her face.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact State Police in Chambersburg.