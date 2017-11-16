× Former West Shore Regional Police chief gets probation after pleading guilty to theft charge

LEMOYNE — The former chief of the West Shore Regional Police Department received probation after pleading guilty to a theft charge Wednesday in Dauphin County Court, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Howard Dougherty, 66, of Lemoyne, will serve 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to one count theft by unlawful taking before Judge Scott Authur Evans.

According to police, Dougherty was caught on surveillance video stealing gaming tickets from Der Maennerchor social club, where he served as president. The video showed him taking the tickets while inside a closet at the club.

Deputy District Attorney Ryan P. Shovlin, who prosecuted the case, stated that Dougherty was caught because the social club installed an infra-red camera, which can record images in darkness.

“Dougherty’s scheme was to sneak into the closet, turn the lights off, and stuff handfuls of tickets in his pockets,” said Shovlin. “It was only after a member of the club observed Dougherty’s unusual behavior that the infra-red camera was installed. I guess you can say he was caught ‘infra-red handed.’”

Each ticket costs $1.00, and authorities estimate that Dougherty was caught on camera stealing nearly $200 worth of tickets.

Shovlin praised the work of Detective John C. O’Connor of the Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division, who investigated the case.

“Detective O’Connor’s meticulous attention to detail and thorough investigation was instrumental to the outcome of this case,” he said.