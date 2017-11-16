Harrisburg students decorate Children’s Christmas Tree at governor’s mansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Students from the Harrisburg School District are helping to ring in the holiday season, decorating a Christmas tree at the Pennsylvania governor's residence.

Students in third through sixth grades, from Ben Franklin Elementary School and Cougar Academy, decorated a Christmas tree at the residence with paper snowflakes that they created.

"They see the mansion, but not often are they ever going into the mansion," said Dr. Sybil Knight-Burney, superintendent of the Harrisburg School District. "They know that someone important lives here. To be here, and to know that the governor and the first lady come here, entertain here, and that their snowflakes will be featured is very exciting for them."

The tree that was decorated by the students is known as the Children's Christmas Tree.