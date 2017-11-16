× Hummelstown police investigating allegations of inappropriate contact between Lower Dauphin teacher and former student

HUMMESLTOWN, Dauphin County — Hummelstown police are investigating a report of alleged inappropriate contact between a male teacher and a female former student, the department announced Wednesday.

Police say the Lower Dauphin School District contacted law enforcement with the allegations. According to police, the district uncovered information that led them to contact Child Line and the Hummelstown Police Department while looking into a personnel matter.

The male teacher has been suspended by the district, police say.

The matter is currently under investigation.