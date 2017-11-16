× Lancaster man arrested on drug charges after police search of his home

LANCASTER — A 28-year-old Lancaster man is facing multiple drug-related charges after police executed a search warrant Wednesday at his home on the 500 block of W. Grant Street, Lancaster police say.

Shawn Money Jones is charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver oxycodone and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

The Lancaster City Police Selective Enforcement Unit executed the warrant with the assistance of other city police officers. The warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation into the sale and manufacture of drugs in the city.

The results of the search warrant yielded approximately 29 grams bulk crack cocaine, 55 grams bulk marijuana, a quantity of Oxycodone pills as well as materials used for packaging and sales of drugs.

Jones was later arraigned on the charges and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.