Lancaster man's request for new trial in 1992 murder conviction denied by state appellate court

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man convicted in 1993 of fatally shooting another man a year earlier was denied a new trial by a state appellate court, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

James M. Pridgen was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 1992 shooting death of Colin Koulesser. Pridgen, now 54, has filed for relief several times, claiming his conviction was improper and his sentence illegal.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court denied his most recent request on Wednesday, finding that previous denials of appeal were without error, so his latest filing is too late.

On Nov. 8, 1992, at an apartment in the 600 block of East End Avenue, Pridgen was involved in an argument, with a woman, over his drug-dealing activity. He pulled a handgun and fired. The woman moved and avoided the shot; Koulesser, standing behind her, was wounded in the head.

Koulesser died the next day.

Lancaster city police filed charges.

Assistant District Attorney Ande Gonzalez handled the appeal for the Commonwealth.