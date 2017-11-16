× Lower Paxton Township police will step up seat belt enforcement during Thanksgiving week

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — If your travels over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house next week include a trip through Lower Paxton Township, be sure to remember to fasten your seatbelt.

Lower Paxton Township police announced Thursday that it will participate in the Buckle Up PA 2017 Thanksgiving Click-It or Ticket Seat Belt Enforcement Mobilization. From Nov. 20 through Dec. 3, enforcement details will be conducted in the township in an effort to maximize nighttime seat belt use compliance, the department announced.

The effort will focus on roadways with high unbelted crashes, injuries and deaths by initiating a combination of stepped-up enforcement and public awareness activities, police say.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is one of 250 law enforcement agencies invited to participate in the mobilization by Buckle Up PA.