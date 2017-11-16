× More than 6,000 patients have signed up for PA’s medical marijuana program since registry’s launch on Nov. 1

HARRISBURG — More than 6,000 patients and 300 caregivers have registered for Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program since the Medical Marijuana Patient and Caregiver Registry launched on Nov. 1, Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday.

“These remarkable numbers are a clear confirmation of the need for medical marijuana to ease the pain and suffering of thousands of Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said in a press release announcing the new figures. “The Department of Health is working diligently and remains on track for the successful delivery of medical marijuana in 2018.”

“Medical marijuana is an important tool in our medical toolbox to treat patients with serious medical conditions,” Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Right now, patients and caregivers across Pennsylvania can go to our website and register to participate in the medical marijuana program. Their next step is to visit an approved doctor to become certified with the program.”

An additional 411 physicians have also started the process of becoming an approved practitioner. To date, the department has approved more than 100 physicians to participate.

“Physicians play a critical role in providing patients with access to this program,” Dr. Levine said. “We encourage physicians considering this as a treatment option for their patients to register and take the required continuing education courses. For physicians who want to learn more, our continuing education providers have resources available so that you can see if medical marijuana is a treatment option for their patients.”

Prior to registering, patients and caregiver should take these steps:

Talk to your physician to see if medical marijuana is right for you and ask them if they are registered with the program;

Make sure the address on your state-issued identification or driver’s license match where you currently reside; and

If you need assistance in getting your medical marijuana, designate a caregiver to help.

“When patients or caregivers are registering, they need to be sure to follow the instructions on the registry,” Dr. Levine said. “It is especially important to enter in your identification information exactly as it appears on your driver’s license or state-issued ID.”