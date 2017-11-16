Neighbors in York Co. remember fallen Baltimore Police homicide detective

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A York County neighborhood is in mourning after the death of Baltimore Homicide Detective Sean Suiter.

Suiter lived on Hunter Creek Drive in Conewago Township.

Joe Griffin, a neighbor, said, "Detective Suiter was just a very nice man. He always stopped in to say hello or seeing his kids and his wife. It's just such a tragedy. Just an outright tragedy for this to happen to him."

Suiter, 43, was shot and killed in Baltimore while working a homicide investigation.

Griffin said, "I know working in Baltimore is a challenge, but at the end of the day, in his wildest dreams I'm sure he never thought anything like this was going to happen."

Katalina Urresta, a neighbor, said, "It's sad that somebody that was helping the community passed away this way."

The community is offering its support for Suiter's family. He leaves behind a wife and five children.

Griffin said, "In this neighborhood we mind our own business, but at the end of the day when things like this happen we kind of rally together."

Neighbors said Suiter will be missed but will be remembered in their community.

Griffin said, "Prayers to his family. And just these are the times we live in. And our policemen take a very very beating daily about what they do, but God bless them for what they do for us as individuals."