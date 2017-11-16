Partly sunny and breezy for Thursday with an isolated shower

FEW MORNING SHOWERS: A weak system passing through brings a few morning showers, otherwise much of Thursday is dry. Expect isolated light showers to dwindle by daybreak. Aside from a lingering brief and light shower, the rest of the morning is dry. It turns breezy, with temperatures beginning in the 40s, with perhaps a few pockets in the upper 30s. The rest of the day is partly sunny and breezy. An isolated shower or sprinkle cannot be ruled out, but most won’t see it. Highs are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies gradually turn clear through the overnight period. Winds fade late. Overnight low temperatures drop into the upper 20s to middle 30s. Friday features plenty of sunshine. Only expect a few passing clouds and a light breeze during the morning. The day is dry, with temperatures in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday brings the chance for rain showers as the next system scoots through Central PA. Showers could hold off until later during the afternoon, making a good portion of the morning dry. Expect temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s. Cooler air quickly moves in behind it in time for Sunday. It’s breezy, with another shot of chilly air. Readings only reach the middle 30s to lower 40s. The cold air touches off some lake effect flurries.

NEXT WEEK:​ There’s still a breeze for Monday, and it’s still quite chilly for this time of year. Expect readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday brings much quieter winds with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures are milder, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday, the busiest travel day of the year, could bring an isolated shower. It looks like most are dry for most of the day. Temperatures are in the 40s.

Have a great Thursday!