Peach Bottom nuclear plant control room operator fails drug test

PEACH BOTTOM, Lancaster County — A control room operator at the Peach Bottom nuclear plant lost access to the plant after failing a controlled substance test, a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Exelon, which owns the plant, notified the NRC that the employee failed a fitness-for-duty test. The NRC is investigating, and has asked Exelon to provide more information, the spokesperson said.

The operator’s test showed the presence of a controlled substance, according to Neil Sheehan, an NRC spokesman.

According to the NRC, fitness-for-duty tests check whether plant workers have taken drugs or alcohol beyond allowable levels. In this case, the employee’s plant access was placed on administrative hold following the failed test. The company normally keeps that hold in place until a further review of the employee is conducted, Sheehan said.

“We consider control room operators to be in a position of high responsibility and, in line with that, a failed test indicating substance use that could impair job performance is taken very seriously,” Sheehan said in a statement.

“A positive drug or alcohol test involving a control room operator is a rare occurrence. It takes years of training to become an operator and then regular retraining and re-qualification in subsequent years.”