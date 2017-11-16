× Penn State announces parking lot closings for Saturday’s game due to rain in the forecast

UNIVERSITY PARK — Due to the anticipated rain before Saturday’s Big Ten clash with Nebraska, a handful of parking lots outside Beaver Stadium will be closed, according to the Penn State athletics department.

The Brown Lot, Family Friendly Lot and Yellow Lot 12 (IM Fields) will be closed, Penn State said. Yellow pass holders who normally park in Lot 12 should park in the Yellow lots on the east side of the stadium, arriving via Park Avenue westbound from I-99/U.S. 322, Orchard Road or Fox Hollow Road.

Brown parking permits will be honored in the Orange lot for this game only. Fans should arrive via Park Avenue, traveling westbound from I-99/U.S. 322 only to access the Orange lot, which is located just off Park Avenue.

Family Friendly permit holders will have their permit honored at their normally issued color pass lot.

ADA parking will not be affected by Saturday’s lot closures. Only fans with a pre-paid RV parking permit will be permitted into the Overnight RV lot. Reserved and preferred parking permits are accepted in all Yellow car lots.

The Nittany Lions face the Cornhuskers at Senior Day and the Penn State Stripe Out Game. Fans are reminded to check their tickets or visit PennStateStripeOut.com to see whether fans in their section are asked to wear blue or white.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1.