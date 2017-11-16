× PennDOT will close right lane of I-83 North over John Harris Bridge on Sunday

HARRISBURG — The right lane of Interstate 83 North in the area of Exit 43 for 2nd Street in Harrisburg will be closed Sunday while work crews conduct bridge deck repairs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The closure will last from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., PennDOT says.

To prevent traffic from encroaching on the work zone, the northbound I-83 Exit 43 ramp for 2nd Street will also be closed, PennDOT says. A detour will direct motorists to use Exit 44-A for 13th Street to Paxton Street to 2nd Street.

The affected section of I-83 averages 48,300 vehicles daily, PennDOT says. To avoid delays, travelers are advised to allow for additional time or seek alternate routes.