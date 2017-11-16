× Pennsylvania table games revenue in October rose 1.8 percent from last year, report says

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania table gaming revenue in October increased 1.8 percent from the same period last year, according to figures released Thursday by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

October’s gross table games revenue was $72,416,690 this year. In October of 2016, gross revenues were $71,161,384.

At Hollywood Casino at Penn National Racecourse, table games revenues actually dropped 1.24 percent from October of 2016.